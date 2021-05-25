Special open enrollment period happening now for Health Insurance Marketplace

NORFOLK, Va. - People who don't have health insurance can sign-up now as part of a special open enrollment period through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Normally you would need a qualifying life event, such as the birth of a child, to sign-up in the middle of the year.

This is happening as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Along with opening up enrollment, it also expands who is eligible and how much financial assistance people can receive.

People who are already enrolled in the Marketplace should also update their information to see if they can save money.

"We're finding that 4 out of 5 people currently enrolled are finding plans for $10 a month or less because of this expanded financial assistance, and for a family of four, their premiums may have been $400 previously; they're finding plans for as low as $163 a month," said Dr. LaShawn McIver, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director of the Office of Minority Health.

The special open enrollment period is happening through August 15th.

Coverage begins on the first of the month after enrolling.

Click here to sign up on the healthcare.gov website.

You can also get help 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-800-318-2596.

