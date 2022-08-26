Watch Now
News

Actions

Specific lot of Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recalled due to possible metal contamination

Untitled design (7).png
FDA
Untitled design (7).png
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 08:26:22-04

A specific lot of Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies is being recalled after the discovery that it may contain metal.

According to the FDA, a metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies. The product comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape.

As of August 26, 2022, the recall only effects one lot with the following details:

Best By Date

Jug Lot Numbers

Case Lot Number

Time Stamp

UPC code

21FEB2023

Y052722

Y052722

From 15:00 to 23:00

085239817698

The products were distributed to Target stores nationwide. No other lots or products are affected.

“Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8am to 5pm EST,” the FDA said in a release.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!