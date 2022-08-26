Specific lot of Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recalled due to possible metal contamination

A specific lot of Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies is being recalled after the discovery that it may contain metal.

According to the FDA, a metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies. The product comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape.

As of August 26, 2022, the recall only effects one lot with the following details:



Best By Date Jug Lot Numbers Case Lot Number Time Stamp UPC code 21FEB2023 Y052722 Y052722 From 15:00 to 23:00 085239817698

The products were distributed to Target stores nationwide. No other lots or products are affected.

“Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8am to 5pm EST,” the FDA said in a release.