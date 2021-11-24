Watch
Specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants recalled due to detection of Benzene

The Procter & Gamble Company
Posted at 6:18 AM, Nov 24, 2021
The Procter & Gamble Company is voluntarily recalling specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products sold in the United States with expiry through September 2023.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, those products are being recalled due to detection of benzene, a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. Exposure can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

As of November 23, 2021, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution.

The product names and UPC codes for the recalled products is listed below:

UPCProduct name
012044001912Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz
012044044759Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz
037000729747Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz
037000730347Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz
037000749479Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz
037000695714Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz
037000695707Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz
037000586906Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
037000711087Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ
037000711094Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ
037000723721Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz
037000729860Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz
037000729914Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz
037000729921Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz
037000798842Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz
037000747642Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz
037000747727Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz
012044048535Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online.

The Procter & Gamble Company has notified its retailers to remove products from shelves.

Old Spice and Secret will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall.

Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the recalled products.

All other Old Spice and Secret products are not impacted by this issue and may continue to be used as intended.

