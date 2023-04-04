'Spirit of Norfolk' lives on as 'The Spirit' relaunches: Here's when you can take a trip

NORFOLK, Va. – City Cruises Norfolk is making a comeback. The company is kicking off its 45th season with a relaunch of sorts for a tourist boat that’s now being called The Spirit.

It’s hard to forget those devastating images of the Spirit of Norfolk going up in flames.

“It was very much a tragedy to see how bad it burned and how long it burned,” said Bill Calvert, a former Spirit of Norfolk passenger and Norfolk resident.

The fire took four days to put out. More than 100 people were on board when it broke out in June. Everyone made it off safely.

Jolene Price-Thompson, the GM of City Cruises Norfolk, said all safety protocols were followed that day and everything on the ship was up to code.

Inspectors agreed. During a week-long hearing earlier this year, they said the Spirit of Norfolk passed inspection one month before the fire.

“A lot of things to be grateful for after that incident - the quick reaction of our crew on board to handle that situation,” Price-Thompson said. “I’m grateful City Cruises gave us another Spirit vessel.”

In August, two months after the fire, the Spirit of Mount Vernon came to waterside complete with a makeover. From new decks; carpeting; bars; tables and dance floors, the ship was completely redone.

After being dry-docked in January and February, the boat that’ll now be known as The Spirit, is once again setting sail.

“You look around Downtown Norfolk in the waterfront, in Hampton Roads in general, there’s not a dining boat like this one anywhere,” said Price-Thompson. So, we’re not just serving Norfolk. We’re serving the entire Hampton Roads area.”

Even though the boat has changed, the safety protocols will not. That’s because City Cruises officials say what they’re doing is working, adding that they’ll continue to follow up with inspections and mandated regulations.

City Cruises Norfolk said they’re all about making new memories for new and old passengers like Bill Calvert.

“It was a lot of fun because while you were having food, they had entertainment and dancing and then going across the river, being reminded of our naval heritage, passing the shipyard,” Calvert said. “It’s very special, I think, to the City of Norfolk.”

The Spirit of Mount Vernon has been operating since its inaugural sailing in Norfolk on August 12, 2022. To book a trip on the Elizabeth River, click here.

As for if the Spirit of Norfolk will make a comeback, that’s still up in the air. General Manager Price-Thompson said the Spirit of Mount Vernon could be in Norfolk next year and renamed the Spirit of Norfolk, or there could be a new boat at Waterside altogether.

