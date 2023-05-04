Sporting events canceled after shooting near Holmes High in Edenton: Police

EDENTON, N.C. — A shooting near a North Carolina high school Wednesday night forced officials to cancel a baseball and softball game.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near John Holmes High School, police said. The gunfire happened between two vehicles parked next to each other.

Police said school staff members followed lockdown procedures, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police found one of the suspect vehicles had damage to the headline and driver's side mirror. The vehicle is described as being white in color.

A second suspect vehicle is silver in color, police said, and may also have damage.

Both games were canceled as officers continued to look for the vehicles.

Anyone who has information on what happened is asked to call the Edenton Police Department.