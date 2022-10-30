Watch Now
News

Actions

St. James City County woman makes sure every child is able to trick-or-treat

Poster image (62).jpg
Posted at 10:35 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 22:35:25-04

ST. JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Trick-or-treating is as easy as picking out a costume, then heading out to knock on doors and get some candy.

But for those in wheelchairs, it might not be as simple. For two little girls in St. James City County, that all changed with a big surprise on Saturday.

Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.

That's where Tabitha Sewer enters the picture. She put a message online, asking if there were any kids in wheelchairs who needed a costume.

The Johnsons reached out, and in just five days, Sewer and her family built two "carts" and surprised them on Saturday.

"I can't say 'no' to them because they're so innocent and they bring me so much joy," Sewer said. "When Haddie cried, I almost cried myself. It just makes me so happy."

Naomi's cart was based on the toad character from Mario Kart. Haddie's is from the movie Wreck-It Ralph.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19