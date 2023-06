SUFFOLK, Va. — We finally have a winner for the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home.

Coast Live anchors April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally were in Suffolk Thursday night, drawing the winners for several prizes including the big one.

Rashiva Aires is the lucky winner of the St. Jude Dream Home. The house is retailed at $610,000.

All the money News 3 viewers helped raised will be going to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

From all of us at News 3 and Coast Live, thank you!