St. Jude inspires cancer survivor to become doctor, athlete: 'Remission is a way of life for me now'

Tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are on sale right now, and every dollar donated is put to work to find a cure for cancer.

Living proof of that may be someone you know.

At eight years old, Catlin Rosseau had stage four bone cancer. After radiation and many rounds of chemotherapy, she came out the other side a survivor.

Rosseau is now a doctor of pharmacy, a calling she found after being inspired by her St. Jude medical team to take up a career in medicine. She's also an athlete, participating in "Compete for a Cure," a CrossFit group that raises money for St. Jude.

She told us St. Jude gave her much more than a second chance at life — it gave her a sense of purpose.

"I had to teach myself how to walk after my surgery where they removed the tumor," she told us. "And now being able to do CrossFit, do pull-ups and do so many cool things with my body that I never anticipated doing and wasn’t sure that I was ever going to get to do — I think remission is just a way of life for me now, and I’m so thankful for how my experience at St. Jude has provided me with these experiences that I didn’t think were possible in the future."

This year's Dream Home is located in Suffolk, valued at $550,000.

As a bonus, if you get your ticket by Wednesday, March 23, you will be eligible to win a $10,000 Visa gift card.