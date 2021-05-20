Stabbed dog saved by good Samaritan in Portsmouth rushed to N.C. ICU with declining health

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - News 3 told you about "Smoke" the dog that was found stabbed on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan, Brad Chambers, who is also a former police officer found Smoke. He had a trauma kit he said can be used for an active shooter situation in his work truck. He used it to stop the bleeding from the dog's jugular vein and carotid artery.

The female dog, not even a year old, was rushed to a vet in Suffolk after undergoing surgeries that Chambers paid out of pocket for.

Chambers told News 3 on Thursday that Smoke's health is declining. She is being rushed to a N.C. State vet hospital for surgery in the ICU.

Chambers is raising money to help save the dog. As of Thursday, the fundraiser has raised nearly $17,000 for the puppies vet bills.

Portsmouth Police are pursing animal cruelty charges against 31-year-old Darrel Lollis. He was taken into custody near High Street Tuesday.

To donate to the dog's vet expenses, click here.