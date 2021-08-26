Staffing shortages causing delays in Chesapeake trash pickup, city says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - If you live in Chesapeake and have noticed a delay in getting your trash picked up, the city says it's due to staffing shortages.

City officials are working to recruit additional staff and get them into the field as soon as possible.

Until those positions are filled, Chesapeake residents can expect delays in collection in all types of waste. You are asked to continue to place your brown bin and clear-bagged yard waste at the curb on your collection day. You can continue to schedule bulk waste collections online here.

If you or someone you know would like to apply for a job in waste collection, you can apply online here.

