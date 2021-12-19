'Star Wars' original trilogy coming to the big screen in Suffolk for just $2 in early 2022

SUFFOLK, Va. - May The Force be with you in the new year!

Suffolk Tourism and the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts are partnering to present "'Star Wars' at the Center," celebrating the series of epic space adventures that became a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon and defined a new generation of cinema blockbusters.

The series kicks off on Friday, January 14, 2022, when the original "Star Wars" comes to the big screen. The series will continue on February 11 with "The Empire Strikes Back" and conclude with "Return of the Jedi" on March 11.

Admission is $2 per person, and the movies will begin at 7 p.m. There will be prize giveaways, and costumes are welcome.

To purchase tickets, contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at 757-923-2900 or click here.

For questions about the movies, contact the Suffolk Visitor Center at 757-514-4130 or visit www.VisitSuffolkVa.com for details. You may also call the Suffolk Center Box Office at 757-923-2900 or visit www.SuffolkCenter.org.