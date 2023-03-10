Watch Now
News

Actions

State lawmakers make final pitch to have FBI headquarters moved to Virginia

Violence in the US dropped in 2019, new data indicates
AP Photo
Violence in the US dropped in 2019, new data indicates
Posted at 9:26 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 21:26:31-05

WASHINGTON (CNN) — On Thursday, Virginia lawmakers made their final pitch to federal officials to move the FBI headquarters to the Commonwealth.

The current FBI headquarters is the rundown J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. government's General Services Administration is considering three sites to replace it—Springfield, Virginia, is competing with two sites in Maryland.

Maryland leaders made their final pitch to the GSA a day earlier.

The agency expects relocation of the FBI headquarters to cost more than $200 million.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV