State lawmakers make final pitch to have FBI headquarters moved to Virginia

WASHINGTON (CNN) — On Thursday, Virginia lawmakers made their final pitch to federal officials to move the FBI headquarters to the Commonwealth.

The current FBI headquarters is the rundown J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. government's General Services Administration is considering three sites to replace it—Springfield, Virginia, is competing with two sites in Maryland.

Maryland leaders made their final pitch to the GSA a day earlier.

The agency expects relocation of the FBI headquarters to cost more than $200 million.