State, local leaders mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

Local and state leaders mourned the loss and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Governor Youngkin released the following statement on her passing:

Today, we sadly mourn the loss of a transcendent leader, Queen Elizabeth II, who admirably presided over the United Kingdom for over 70 years and was deeply beloved by her people. Throughout her reign, she showed steadfast compassion towards the United States during trying times, especially following the September 11th attacks. Virginians fondly remember Queen Elizabeth II’s many visits to the Commonwealth of Virginia including in 1957 for the Jamestown anniversary, 1976 for the U.S. Bicentennial celebration and 1991 to Arlington National Cemetery. Her most recent trip in 2007 when she visited the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Jamestown's 400th anniversary celebration, and Virginia Tech was a particularly important part of Virginia’s history. As governor, the Queen's consistent tenderness for the Commonwealth and Virginians will never be forgotten. Gov. Youngkin

Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted the following:

Remembering Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II whose devotion to service guided the United Kingdom for 70 years.



Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II:

Queen Elizabeth II was beloved by millions, and I mourn with the people of the United Kingdom today. Her Majesty visited Virginia in 2007 while I was Governor, two weeks after the Virginia Tech shooting, and she grieved with us then, giving us a moment to unite around during an incredibly difficult time. Her kindness and grace will be missed in the United Kingdom, in Virginia, and across the world.



Sen. Kaine

