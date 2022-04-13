State-of-the-art aquatics complex nearing completion in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A new state-of-the-art aquatics facility in Hampton is nearing completion.

The city first broke ground in July of 2021. In the $29.5 million Hampton Aquaplex, there will be a competition pool, recreational pool, and splash park.

City manager Mary Bunting said they are trying to appeal to residents as well as visitors. She said part of the programming will include water safety and swim lessons, including a partnership with Hampton Public Schools.

“If people don’t feel comfortable around water they don’t get to enjoy one of the biggest assets of our region," Bunting said.

Mayor Donnie Tuck said they are hoping to advance their sports tourism industry by drawing in crowds for large-scale competitions like swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and more.

“This is going to be the largest seating capacity between D.C. and Greensboro, it’s certainly the largest in the state of Virginia," Mayor Tuck said.

Bunting said to help with the cost of the multi-million dollar complex, they're adding a $1 surcharge to all hotel stays. She said there will also be a daily admission fee. Season passes will also be available.

The price of admission has not yet been determined. The Hampton Aquaplex is set to open this summer.

