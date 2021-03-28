State Police arrest 2 women, recover vehicle stolen from Pennsylvania after stopped for driving reckless

CHESAPEAKE, Va., - State Police charged two women, including a woman wanted in Norfolk and recovered a stolen vehicle from Pennslyvania after a traffic stop in Chesapeake Wednesday.

Around 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling Interstate 64 east of the High Rise Bridge, when it observed a 2013 Ford Fusion driving recklessly and coming close to striking another vehicle.

When the trooper checked the vehicle's registration, the vehicle came back with fictitious license plates and was stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Two women were in the vehicle (driver/front seat passenger) and three juveniles(backseat passengers, one male and two females).

According to police, the driver and front seat passenger were both uncooperative, provided false identification and refused to exit the stolen vehicle.

Both women attempted to flee the scene by exiting the passenger side door and running down a ditch but were both apprehended by troopers.

During this time, police say a 17-year-old in the back seat, attempted to interfere with the arrest by attempting to lay hands on the arresting trooper.

The driver attempted to jump over a metal barrier but fell short and injured herself at the scene. She was taken to Chesapeake General for treatment and was released.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and taken to Chesapeake City Jail for proper identification through live scan (fingerprints). The 17-year-old was charged with obstruction and released to a family member. The two other juveniles, 10-year-old girls, were also released to family members at the scene.

The true identity of the driver was discovered through fingerprints as 21-year-old Zaakirah Rasheeda Sherwood Brown, wanted out of Norfolk. The true identity of the passenger was also discovered as 22-year-old Treasu'r Artina Lee.

Brown was served the following outstanding warrants; conspiracy, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery, abduction by force, use of a firearm in commission of a felony 2nd offense, assault on a law enforcement officer, & conspiracy to assault on a law enforcement officer.

Brown was also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, false identification to a law enforcement officer, forgery, obstruction, assault on a law enforcement officer (trooper who assisted) possession of stolen goods, fictitious display of registration, operating a vehicle without a license, and reckless driving.

The passenger, Lee, was charged with false identification to a law enforcement officer, obstruction, concealed firearm without a permit, and forgery.

Officials say both Brown and Lee are being held without bond.

