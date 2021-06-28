State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old girl last seen in Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. - State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.
The Richlands Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Lily Elizabeth Payne who was last seen Sunday 11 p.m., on Grayson Avenue.
Police describe her as a 5' teen, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. There is no clothing description at this time, but officials say she is possibly driving a 2007 silver Chevy Impala with Virginia tag 6524CJ.
The missing child is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.
Please contact the Richlands Police Department with any information regarding her whereabouts at 276-385-5503.
#Virginia Endangered Child Alert: #Richlands Police looking for Lily Payne, 15. Last seen 6/27/21 in Richlands. May be traveling in silver '07 Chevy Impala w/VA plates: 6524CJ. May be w/Julian Phipps. Plz call 911 or Richlands PD at 276-385-5503. @VaDOTBristol @TazewellSheriff pic.twitter.com/f9WKIuoHdm— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 28, 2021