State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old girl last seen in Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. - State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Richlands Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Lily Elizabeth Payne who was last seen Sunday 11 p.m., on Grayson Avenue.

Police describe her as a 5' teen, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. There is no clothing description at this time, but officials say she is possibly driving a 2007 silver Chevy Impala with Virginia tag 6524CJ.

The missing child is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Please contact the Richlands Police Department with any information regarding her whereabouts at 276-385-5503.