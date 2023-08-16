Watch Now
State police investigate shots fired on I-664 in Hampton

Posted at 5:36 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 17:38:56-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State police are investigating shots fired on Interstate 664 southbound.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 16, two people who knew each got into an altercation on the interstate between Chestnut Avenue and Aberdeen Road, according to the Virginia State Police. After getting out of their car, they exchanged gunfire.

No one involved was hit by bullets according to the Virginia State Police. One 30-year-old man was injured running from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

State police are ask for the community's assistance to locate any witnesses who may have seen the altercation or the black four door sedan the two were traveling in around the time of the incident to contact the Virginia State Police by calling (757)424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

