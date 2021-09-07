State Police investigate after man dies following crash involving Northampton Co. EMS

EASTERN SHORE, Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Eastern Shore.

Around 10:12 a.m., on Tuesday, a crash occurred on Route 13/Lankford Highway at Route 606/Rogers Drive in Northampton County.

The driver of a 2018 Northampton County EMS Chevrolet Tahoe, Scott Jones, was traveling southbound on Route 13 to an incident, with lights & sirens on.

As Jones approached the intersection at Rogers Drive, a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Rogers Drive, came into the path of the EMS Tahoe and was struck.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 72-year-old Wayne B. Gerringer, died upon impact. Jones was transported to Shore Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.