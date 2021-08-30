Watch
News

Actions

State Police investigate fatal Brunswick County crash after driver strikes tree, vehicle catches fire

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 15:11:02-04

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m, at the 6600 block Governor Harrison Parkway.

According to the investigation, a 2012 Lincoln Navigator was traveling eastbound on Route58/Governor Harrison Parkway when the driver ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The force of the impact caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The driver, and front seat passenger, both males, died upon impact.

The back seat passengers, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed was a contributing factor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections