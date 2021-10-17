State Police investigate fatal crash after vehicle catches fire on Interstate 85 in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 85.

State Police say on Sunday around 9:52 a.m., they were dispatched to investigate a vehicle fire at the 32 mile marker in Brunswick County.

When officials arrived they found a 2015 Nissan Rogue with a New York registration fully engulfed.

According to the preliminary investigations, the Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road and struck a tree, causing it to catch fire.

The fire burned the driver and passenger beyond recognition, according to troopers. No other occupants were located in the vehicle.

Police say the bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner's office in Richmond for positive identification.

This is a developing story.

