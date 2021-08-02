State Police investigate fatal crash after vehicle catches on fire on Route 460

SUSSEX, Va.- State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Route 460 early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:46 a.m., on Route 460, westbound, west of the Route 40 intersection. According to officials, the driver and sole occupant of a 2016 Nissan Rogue, 68-year-old William O. Spratley, lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road.

When he ran off the road, Spratley struck a landscaping business display, which caused the vehicle to catch fire. Spratley was unable to exit the vehicle and succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.

Police say at this time there is no indication of speed or alcohol to be contributing factors. Spratley was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating.