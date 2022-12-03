State Police investigate fatal crash in Middlesex County

State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Route 33/General Puller Highway.

Friday evening State Police responded to the crash that was east of Route 620/Philpott Road.

The driver of the vehicle was 85-year-old Joseph Paul Pearce. Police say he was traveling westbound on Rt. 33. The vehicle ran off the roadway striking a road sign and several mailboxes before going airborne and landing in a ditch.

Pearce was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, according to officials. Police say he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

They say there is no indication of alcohol as a factor of the crash.