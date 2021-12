MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Around 5:27 p.m., officials received a call regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of General Puller Highway (Route 33) and Bob Holes Road, in Middlesex County.

They say at this time, all westbound lanes of Route 33 are blocked during the investigation. Traffic is currently being rerouted.

This is a developing story.