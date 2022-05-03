State Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash on I-64

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that took place on the interstate Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:42 a.m., on Interstate 64/eastbound at the 261 mm (Hampton/Newport News line). According to police, they received a call of a pedestrian walking eastbound on the interstate at around the 260.5 mile marker. As troopers headed to the location of the pedestrian, the call was upgraded to a vehicle crash involving the pedestrian

When troopers arrived at the scene they found the pedestrian, 19-year-old Kevin Paniagua, to be suffering serious life threatening injuries and quickly succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash. The crash investigation took up the two right lanes of the interstate, causing delays in the morning commute.

According to the preliminary investigations, Paniagua walked out into the traffic lane from the right shoulder, and into the path of a 2021 Ford Econoline truck before being fatally struck.

The driver of the Ford, did not suffer any injuries. Police say it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.

All lanes of traffic were open at 6:34 a.m.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.