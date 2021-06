NORTHAMPTON CO., Va. - State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that took place Wednesday morning on the Eastern Shore.

Officials received a call around 8:20 a.m. after a vehicle had struck a pole at the 21000 block of North Bayside Road.

One occupant was pronounced dead and the other occupant is being transported to a hospital by med-flight.

Troopers are currently on the scene investigating the scene now.