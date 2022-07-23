NORFOLK, Va. - A man was seriously injured in an interstate shooting Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:38 p.m., State Police were called to investigate an interstate shooting that had occurred on Interstate 264, eastbound, in the vicinity of Military Highway, in the city of Norfolk.

One man, who was the driver, was fired upon by an unknown vehicle. The 24-year-old man suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital. Officials are currently at the scene investigating.

According to our recent investigation on local interstate shootings since November 2021, Saturday afternoon's shooting is the fourth shooting to have taken place on I-264 specifically since June 1, 2022. It's also the second one to have happened in Norfolk, and the first one to happen within this area of Norfolk on I-264 within vicinity of Military Hwy.

This is currently an active and ongoing criminal investigation.

VSP encourages any witnesses driving between the area of I-264 in the vicinity of Military Highway, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior should contact the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.