NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Norfolk.
Portsmouth Police was involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Norfolk near the 1000 block of E. Indian River Road.
One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. According to Portsmouth Police, no officers were reported injured.
This is a developing story and News 3 is working on learning more details.
— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) July 22, 2022