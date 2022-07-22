Watch Now
State Police investigate officer-involved shooting involving Portsmouth Police in Norfolk, man injured

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 22, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Norfolk.

Portsmouth Police was involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Norfolk near the 1000 block of E. Indian River Road.

One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. According to Portsmouth Police, no officers were reported injured.

This is a developing story and News 3 is working on learning more details.

