State Police investigating after shots fired at car on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police is looking to talk with anyone who may have witnessed a shooting on I-64 in Newport News early Friday morning.

Between 12:01 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., troopers said they were called to a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-64 near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Harpersville Road.

State Police said someone in a white SUV with black tires and rims and dark tinted windows pulled alongside another vehicle and fired what appeared to be a handgun.

The victim drove away from the scene before calling State Police. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on what happened should call 757-424-6800.