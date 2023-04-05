State Police investigating early Tuesday morning shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a shooting early Tuesday morning on I-264 in Portsmouth.

Just after 2:20 a.m., state troopers responded to the Victory Boulevard exit ramp for a report of a shooting.

State Police said they found a 59-year-old man was heading east on the interstate in a white, 2014 Ford Explorer when he noticed a white Tahoe or Yukon SUV had been following him for several miles.

As the 59-year-old man exited at Victory Boulevard, VSP said his vehicle was shot several times. The white SUV left the scene, continuing east on I-264.

The driver of the Ford Explorer had non-life-threatening injuries due to broken glass, State Police said. A 20-year-old passenger in the Ford Explorer was not hurt.

Anyone who may have seen what happened should call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

State Police said a criminal investigation is underway.