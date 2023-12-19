Watch Now
State police investigating fatal single vehicle crash in Portsmouth

Posted at 6:22 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 06:22:28-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In the early morning hours of Dec. 19, state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on I-264 at Greenwood Drive.

Troopers say preliminary investigations revealed that a 2017 Nissan Maxima, driven by 21-year-old Kishaun Kismet Clark, was attempting to exit the interstate when Clark ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Clark died as a result of the crash.

Troopers say Clark was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.

Speed was a contributing factor to the crash, according to state police.

