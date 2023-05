NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on I-64 in Newport News Thursday night.

A spokesperson for State Police told News 3 it happened at the 253 mile marker in the westbound lanes. That's near Denbigh Boulevard.

State Police said the investigation is confined to the shoulder and one lane, and it should not heavily impact traffic.

Authorities did not immediately release any other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.