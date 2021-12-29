State Police issue Amber Alert for missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Spottswood

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. - State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy.

13-year-old Jaxon Dale Moran was last seen on December 28 at 4:21 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 420 Almo Chapel Road, Spottswood. Spottswood is west of Charlottesville.

Jaxon is described by police as a teen boy that is about 5'3" and weighs 115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and last had on a lime green and grey Ariat baseball cap, navy blue Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and Ariat work boots.

According to police, the child was abducted by 41-year-old Steven Dale Moran, who has red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeved shirt, jeans, tennis shoes, and camo front John Deere baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333

