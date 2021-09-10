State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 70-year-old Bedford man with cognitive impairment

BEDFORD, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 70-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

On behalf of the Bedford Sheriff's Office, State Police issued a Senior Alert for 70-year-old William James Spencer who was last seen on September 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. on Wheatland Road in Bedford County.

Spencer is a 5'6" white man with blue eyes and white hair that weighs 250 lbs.

Authorities say he was possibly wearing a black t-shirt, mustard yellow shorts, and he may be using a walker. He could also be driving a white Ford Escape with Florida plates that read: NQBF44.

The disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Bedford County Sheriff's Office with any information regarding his whereabouts at 540-586-7827.