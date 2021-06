FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.- State Police have located a missing 71-year-old woman last seen in Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Pollice Department says 71-year-old Patricia Garris was last seen Saturday at 11:30 a.m., on Buckman Road in Alexandria walking away from her home.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red robe with a blue and white shirt and black pants.

Garris suffers from a cognitive and vision impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.