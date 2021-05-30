State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 74-year-old man last seen in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing man last seen in Frederick County.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is looking for 74-year-old Jerval Brogger after he was last seen Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m., at Lusitano Lane in Middletown.

Police say he is possibly wearing blue jeans, a red/black plaid long sleeve button-down shirt, and brown shoes. Brogger is possibly driving a 1994 Honda Civic with Virginia plates: VMA-8499. The vehicle's front bumper is also missing.

According to officials, the missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If anyone knows of Brogger's whereabouts, please contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 540/662-6162.