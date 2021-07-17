Watch
State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 78-year-old woman last seen in Spotsylvania

Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 17, 2021
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 78-year-old Spotsylvania woman.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is searching for 78-year-old Lola Estelle Mallory. She was last seen Saturday around `1:30 p.m., on England Town Road. Police say she is possibly headed to Oakland Road in Louisa, Virginia.

Mallory is described as a Black 4'3" woman with brown eyes and black/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue sweater, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

She is driving a 2001 gold Honda Accord with Virginia plates: YAJ9899.

The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information on Mallory's whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at (540) 278-4009 or (540) 582-7115.

