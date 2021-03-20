Menu

State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 81-year-old Roanoke woman with cognitive impairment

Virginia State Police
HARRIET GUION HODGES
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 16:35:18-04

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 81-year-old woman who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

On behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department, State Police issued a Senior Alert for 81-year-old Harriet Guion Hodges who was last seen leaving her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue SW in Roanoke around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say she was last seen wearing a purple coat, which went down past her waist, and white pants.

Officials say she suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to Hodge's health and safety.

Please contact the Roanoke Police Department with any information on Hodges whereabouts at 540-853-2212.

