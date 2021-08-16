State Police cancel Senior Alert for missing 83-year-old man last seen at Danville Walmart

DANVILLE, Va. - State Police have canceled a Senior Alert issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Danville.

The Danville Police Department say 83-year-old Lonnie Leon Johnson who was last seen at the Walmart located at 515 Mt. Cross Road at 5 p.m., was safely located.

Police describe Mr. Johnson as a 6-foot Black man with brown eyes and gray hair. He is possibly wearing a long sleeve button shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans. Police say Johnson is possibly driving a gold 1999 Mercedes Benz with North Carolina tags: EKW1533.

The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

