State Police issue Senior Alert for missing Charlottesville woman suffering from cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Charlottesville Police Department.

Charlottesville Police are looking for 68-year-old Susan Brown Church. She was last seen on Saturday around 2:35 p.m. at 499 West Main Street.

Police describe Church as a 5'3" white woman that is possibly wearing a pink hat and a tie-dye shirt. According to officials, she is possibly driving a 22006 silver Volkswagen Beetle with North Carolina plates: ADY-4333.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Charlottesville Police Department with any information regarding Church's whereabouts at 434-970-3280.