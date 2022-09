YORK COUNTY, Va. - State Police have shut down a road after a fatal crash occurred Wednesday evening.

According to State Police, Oriana Road is currently shut down as they investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 6:30 p.m. and involved one vehicle with two occupants. Police say one of its occupants has died from the crash.

