State Police to hold recruitment event in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Virginia State Police is set to host a recruitment event this Thursday.

On November 18, at the STAPLES store in Williamsburg, State Police is providing the opportunity for those interested in law enforcement to come out and learn more.

The event will begin at 11 a.m., at the STAPLES located at 1320 Richmond Road.

Troopers and agents will speak of their different specialties within the department. They say no prior law enforcement is needed to attend.

State Police invites anyone interested to come out and learn how to make a change in the community.