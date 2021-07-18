State Police to offer 'Ride 2 Save Lives' motorcycle courses in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - State Police are offering motorcycle courses following reports of a high number of fatal crashes involving motorcyclists within the past several weeks in the Commonwealth.

According to State Police, since June 1, 21 motorcycle riders have died on Virginia roadways in traffic crashes. Of those, nine have been in single-vehicle crashes.

Per vehicle miles traveled in 2019, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports motorcyclists were about 29 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash and were 4 times more likely to be injured.

To offer motorcyclists proper driving safety knowledge, VSP is offering free "Ride 2 Save Lives" motorcycle courses through October.

The course will allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more.

All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program.

Courses are being offered in Hampton Roads on the following dates:



July 24 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown – Waters Edge Church

Aug. 21 – 8:30 a.m. – Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.

Sept. 25 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown – Waters Edge Church

Oct. 23 – 8:30 a.m. – Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.

Space is limited and advanced registration for these free courses is required.

To register and for more information, click here.