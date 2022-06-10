State Trooper car crashed into while assisting disabled motorist, investigation ongoing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Virginia State Trooper vehicle was struck by another vehicle while assisting a driver with their disabled vehicle.

According to authorities, the state trooper was assisting a driver on southbound Interstate-664 at exit 6 in Newport News at approximately 8:10 a.m.

The trooper, and disabled vehicle, was struck when the driver of a Hyundai sedan ran off the road. At that time the trooper and disabled vehicle were waiting for assistance from VDOT. Both the trooper and the driver of the disabled vehicle have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes on the southbound Interstate-664 are still closed to allow authorities to thoroughly conduct their investigation.

