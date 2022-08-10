Stepfather speaks out about missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Norfolk August 3

NORFOLK, Va. — Where is she? A Norfolk community is searching high and low as police continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl that was last seen August 3rd.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones has been in contact with family members and search organizations.

"I just want her back," Kadence Morrell's stepfather said,

It's been a week since Kadence's stepfather has seen his 15-year-old daughter.

"That's my daughter! Granted, that is my stepdaughter, but I've been here with her since she was 3 years old. I love her just as much as I love my own son," Kadence's stepfather said.

The family's world unraveled in the blink of an eye.

Police say Kadence was last seen in the 3100 block of Norway Place.

According to her family, Kadence is a very private person who stays up in her room a lot. She enjoys anime and playing video games in her room.

But the Morrell family tells News 3 that was the last time they saw her.

"Unfortunately it was Sunday night when we realized she was missing. We all ran up to her room and pretty much broke the door down because it was locked on the inside," said the stepfather.

With Kadence close to her family's heart, the community wants the Morrell family to know they're not in this alone.

"Somebody has had to have seen her, you know somebody had to have seen this girl," said Nancy Strickland.

Volunteers like Strickland, the vice president of Members of United We Stand Hampton Roads, are looking for any clues or evidence that could lead to where Kadence is.

"I'm going to work my way from Norfolk to Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Hampton. I will hit everywhere. Everywhere I can go, I'm going to put her out there," Strickland said.

"Yesterday when the detectives came to the door, I thought that was very startling because I've never seen that before," said long-time resident Deborah Antony.

Antony says although she doesn't know Kadence personally, she would always see her walking in the neighborhood. But now she's leaning on her faith that Kadence will be found.

"We're going to be bringing this to the Lord, because that's what we need right now," Antony said.

Those prayers are keeping the family from crumbling.

"I have to think she's safe and she's going to come home. I wouldn't know what to do if she didn't," said Kadence's stepfather.

Here's a description of Kadence: she is 5 feet 7 and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajama pants and a black hoodie. Anyone who may have seen her or have any information is asked to call 911.