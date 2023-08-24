STIHL Inc. announces 'temporary' furloughs for roughly 30% of VB workforce

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — STIHL Inc. has implemented temporary furloughs for roughly 30% of their Virginia Beach workforce, according to a release from Executive Vice President Stephanie Friess.

"Due to softening market conditions, STIHL Inc. has made the very difficult decision to implement temporary furloughs on select manufacturing areas in our Virginia Beach facility, impacting approximately 30% of our workforce," the release says.

"The duration of said furloughs will respond directly to anticipated improvements in the market. We are committed to supporting our affected employees during this time and will work tirelessly to return all employees to normal work status as soon as possible."

News 3 has reached out to the company, asking exactly how many workers will be affected by the furlough.

According to STIHL’s website, the facilities employ 1,900 people in Virginia Beach.

Thecompany's website also says they are "the world's biggest selling chainsaw brand since 1971."

We will update this article as we learn more.