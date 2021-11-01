Watch
STIHL Inc. Virginia Beach facility hiring for numerous full-time positions

Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 01, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A major local manufacturer is hiring for numerous jobs right here in Hampton Roads.

STIHL Incorporated has immediate openings for more than 300 full time jobs and is currently accepting applications.

The outdoor power equipment company says they are filling positions in every department from entry-level production and warehouse positions to management, supply chain, and other professional roles.

They say these jobs offer competitive wages and include a pension plan, health insurance, and an opportunity for bonuses.

For more information and to apply, click here.

