Stolen generators leave Norfolk food truck business devastated

NORFOLK, Va. – Steve Jones, the owner and chef of Capt’n Crabby on Granby Street is warning neighbors to be on the lookout for a possible thief.

Jones said someone stole two of their generators in broad daylight Friday. He said the generators power his food trucks and he can’t run his business without them.

Jones said he set the generators aside to dry them off and went inside his restaurant. He said when he came back out a couple minutes later, they were gone.

He says his business is still recovering from the COVID pandemic and this is going to be tough to bounce back from.

“It’s horrifying to me knowing that not only it happened to me, it can happen to anyone,” said Jones. “In broad daylight, it seems like…I don’t know what people are thinking. I don’t. I really don’t and there’s no way I can recover from this. It’s devastating to me. Brand new. Brand new.”

Jones said this isn’t the first time this has happened. He said he’s had four other generators taken from his property in the last several months. He said all six generators total about $20,000.

Police are investigating.