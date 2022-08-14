Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Firefighters responded to a fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to Stumpy Lake Golf Course at the 4700 block of Indian River Road around 12:30 a.m.

The fire was reported by a passerby that saw a fire at the far end of the golf course.

When crews arrived, they declared it as a working fire involving a storage building on the property that was fully involved. The building housed mostly landscape equipment and golf carts.

According to officials, there were no injuries to civilians, firefighters, or pets and no one was displaced.

The cause is still under investigation by Fire Investigator.