Store manager: hospital escapee was asking people for money before being caught

A psychiatric patient who had been on the run and considered armed and dangerous has now been caught. State police said 32-year-old Michael Malone escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning.

Malone didn't get very far. Police said he was found around noon Tuesday, four miles from where he escaped.

"It was very nerve-wracking to even know that somebody like that is outside," said Destiny Cole who goes to school nearby. "I wanted to stay inside most times."

Malone, who went by several aliases including Christopher Feagin, was arrested by state and James City County Police outside a Wawa on Richmond Road. Authorities said they got a tip he was inside.

News 3's Antoinette Delbel spoke with the store manager. He said he was the one who spotted Feagin inside, asking people for money. The manager then called police.

Alex Gil, a student at William & Mary, said the capture brings a sigh of relief.

"It's just one less thing for me to worry about especially with midterms and the stress with that," Gil said. "I was pretty dang nervous. It does make me question the security that was in place."

Court records show Malone is facing three charges for having a deadly weapon when was jailed in Virginia Beach last year. In one instance, court documents show a deputy found a 6-inch shank made out of a sharpened piece of chicken bone tied together with toothbrushes.