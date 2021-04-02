StoryWalk program in Virginia Beach gives kids an outdoor reading experience

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - If you're looking for some new ideas to get the kids out of the house, here's something to try this weekend.

The Virginia Beach Public Library has set up a new StoryWalk for families to enjoy.

It's an outdoor program in which they put pages from a children's book onto panels, then place the panels along a path for families to follow.

After each page, there's a question to get kids thinking about the story or an activity to get them moving.

"It's to get families outside reading and moving together and really deeply experiencing a book as they're having a little family adventure," said Katie Cerqua, Youth and Family Services Manager for the library.

The one running right now is at Red Wing Park, which is near General Booth Blvd. and Dam Neck Rd.

As part of the Cherry Blossom Festival happening there, the book they have set up is "Pinkalicious: Cherry Blossom" by Victoria Kann.

It will be up this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are a number of other StoryWalks scheduled from now through June.

Related: "Story Walks" in Gloucester encourage a love of literacy

Click here to see other locations, dates and times.